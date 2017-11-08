Democrats Win Numerous Local Races

The 2017 General Election provided a chance for Democrats

to go where they have never gone before.

They now have a majority on the North Penn School Board after their slate swept five seats. Democrats also added majorities on the Methacton and Wissahickon School Boards. Democrats also won seats in Montgomery and Upper Gwynedd Townships and in Hatfield Borough. For the first time in more than 30 years Lansdale Borough will have a Democratic Mayor as Garry Herbert ousted incumbent Andy Szekely. Republicans in North Wales and Souderton re-elected Mayors. GOP candidates won Supervisors races in Towamencin, Franconia, Salford and Hilltown Townships. Democrats also picked up supervisor seats in Whitpain and Warrington Townships. Republican Lower Gwynedd Township Supervisor, Kathleen Hunsicker was re-elected, edging Democrat Mike Pironti. Republican Matt Weintraub won his first full term as Bucks County District Attorney, but Democrats took the other four County row offices including Milt Warrell unseating incumbent Sheriff Duke Donnelly.