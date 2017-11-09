Main Street Location Could Be Path to Conquering Addiction

Lansdale’s outpatient treatment center, Rehab After Work, is one of the staging points for recovery of those struggling with addiction.

It was the subject of discussion on WNPV’s Legally Speaking Wednesday morning with host Greg Gifford from the Lansdale law firm of Ruben, Glickman, Steinberg and Gifford. Rehab After Work Clinical Supervisor Amy Lavin supports the view, based on her experiences with clients, that marijuana is a gateway drug. Lavin adds, marijuana can cause other problems for people. Lavin remembers it happened to a woman who was a client several years ago.

“She had her child taken away from her just because of marijuana use. It can definitely cause unmanageability in your life. When we talk about addiction we talk about unmanageability, whether the substance is marijuana, alcohol, pills or heroin. If it’s causing unmanageability in your life, meaning you’re struggling to do responsibilities like work, school, sports or family, then it’s a problem.”

Rehab After Work’s Elizabeth Lopez is an Adolescent Therapist. Lopez works with teens between 16 and 18 years old in the Intensive Outpatient Program.

“IOP would be four days a week. They come Monday, Tuesday and Thursday after school from about 3:30 to 5:30, 5:45. Wednesday night I do a family group from 6 to 8:15 because we really think you have to get the family involved in the conversation, especially with the younger kids because you’re sending them back in the home and that is part of the program for the Intensive Outpatient.”

Lopez believes marijuana is a gateway drug because it opens the lines of communication between people who use marijuana together and the conversation often segue ways to the possibility of trying other drugs. In recent years those drugs have been identified as opioids in the form of pills. Many people who become easily addicted switch to heroin and fentanyl when pills are no longer affordable. Lopez and Lavin were guests on WNPV’S Legally Speaking Wednesday morning.