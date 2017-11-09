Montco. Offers Recycling Program For Political Signage

Tuesday’s election is now a matter of record.

Veronica Harris, Montgomery County’s Recycling Manager says, the county campaign sign recycling program started Wednesday.

“People have the rest of this week and then they have Monday and after Monday the County will collect all the signs from the drop offs, so Monday will be the last to drop them off to be recycled. We actually have 12 locations around the County that residents can drop off their signs and stands.”

Harris says residents can visit montgomerycountyrecyles.org to find a drop off location. The county is partnering with two companies to recycle the signs into new products.