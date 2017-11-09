Skate Park in Lansdale Likely to Be Ready Next Summer

Lansdale officials held a public forum Wednesday night focusing on the skate park that will be built at Fourth Street Park.

Those at the meeting broke up into two groups to provide Borough consultants with input about the design of the skate park itself as well as the landscaping and general improvements that are also part of the project. Borough Council Vice President Mary Fuller Chairs the Borough Parks and Rec. Committee.

“These users they know what they like at other parks and what they can build in and have input in the finished product. The public will have one last chance to offer some tweets and then we’ll start putting the project out for bid. Our goal is to open mid-summer 2018.”

Borough consultants will take the public input and come up with a preliminary design that will be rolled out at another meeting next month. More public input will follow with the hope of opening the skate park by the middle of next summer.