Towamencin Will Allow Portable B-Ball Courts

Towamencin officials are hoping common sense will prevail as they grapple with the issues raised by portable basketball backboards and nets that kids set up in the streets when they want to shoot a few hoops.

Township Supervisor Chairman Chuck Wilson Wednesday night announced the abatement of efforts to enforce State and Township codes banning the privately owned structures in the street or other public right-of-ways. He also said some Township parks could be in line for new basketball courts.

“The Open Space and Parks Advisory Committee will be staring its discussions at its meeting this coming Monday evening on the feasibility of placing basketball courts in various parks throughout the Township. Funds are available in the 2018 capital fund.”

Wilson reminded township residents that the portable backboards and nets need to be moved back onto private property in advance of the first snow fall so township plow crews can do their jobs without damaging the play gear or their own vehicles and equipment.