Code Blue Cold Weather Alert Issued For Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Commissioners, after being provided weather information from the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety via the National Weather Service, have announced a Code Blue Cold Weather Emergency for Montgomery County.

The code blue emergency has been issued for Montgomery County starting at 8pm tonight and concluding Saturday at 8AM. The combination of temperature and wind will drop temperatures to below 20 degrees. A code blue cold weather declaration is made in Montgomery County when weather conditions can cause serious harm and can be lethal to anyone who is out in the cold for long periods or those who have no shelter. Residents of Montgomery County who need shelter during the code blue can call the Your Way Home call center at 1-877-646-6306. After hours and weekends, residents can call the Coordinated Homeless Outreach Center at 610-292-9244. The Coordinated Homeless Outreach Center is located in building 53 on the Norristown State Hospital grounds. If needed, transportation will be provided.