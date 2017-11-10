North Penn Commons Serves the Public in Several Areas

The North Penn Y.M.C.A. is one of the four non-profits celebrating the first anniversary of being a part of the North Penn Commons in Lansdale.

Director John Verlinghieri says, the Y continues to serve the changing needs of its members.

“We’re doing our part, whether it be prevention, diabetes programs and other health-related programs. The Y is trying to be a little less traditional.”

Verlinghieri was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Thursday, broadcast live from the North Penn Commons. The Peak Center, Advanced Living Communities and Manna on Main Street are three other non-profits in the North Penn Commons.