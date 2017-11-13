Democrats on NPSB to Pursue Full Day Kindergarten

A new majority in the North Penn School District was decided in the recent election, giving Democrats the upper hand for the first time ever.

The issue of full day kindergarten is likely to be debated. School Board member elect Jonathan Kassa says his running mates support the concept.

“If you look at the direction of where this state is going and 70 percent of the districts around us, do we want to be that one donut hole of a district that doesn’t provide full day kindergarten. There are benefits to it, there are ways for it to pay for itself. Let’s work on a new model together.”

The current North Penn School Board has not moved ahead with full-day kindergarten.

