Fire Officials Hope Incentives Will Draw More Volunteers

Lansdale officials want to help the Fairmount Fire Company recruit new members.

The volunteer organization currently offers its firefighters a five dollar stipend for every alarm that brings the member out after 130 calls have been answered during the course of a year. Council Member Jason Van Dame says Fairmount Fire Company officials were at the last meeting of the Borough Administration and Finance Committee to ask for money that would be used to increase the incentive.

“They brought us a proposal that would reduce that minimum requirement a little bit and take it down to 75 class is what they were proposing and provide a stipend of 30 dollars per call after that and that’s something to word towards.”

The state allows the Borough to provide firefighters with property tax relief or an earned income tax credit but the fire company says that wouldn’t benefit all of its members because some of them live outside of Lansdale.