Toomey Calls on Roy Moore to Drop Out of U.S. Senate Race

Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore is feeling the heat from fellow Republicans to drop out of Alabama’s U.S. Senate primary race based on accusations from Leigh Corfman, who says Moore allegedly groped her in 1979 when she was 14 years old.

Three other woman around the same period of time who were between 16 and 18 have recently come forward alleging that Moore, who was in his early 30’s at the time, asked them out on dates. Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Pat Toomey says the accusations seem to have more credibility than Moore’s denials.

“I think a write is something we should certainly explore. I think Luther Strange would be a strong candidate for a write-in, but a write-in is very difficult, let’s face it. So there’s no easy solution to this. I think we should consider a write-in.”

Luther strange is an Alabama junior U.S. Senator. Strange was appointed the Senate seat after President Trump nominated Jeff Sessions to be U.S Attorney General. Sessions was confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Strange is looking to retain the seat in the primary against Moore. Toomey was a guest on Meet The Press, which airs ever Sunday at noon on am-1440 WNPV.