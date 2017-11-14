13 is a Good Number in Montgomery Township

They’re holding the line on property taxes in Montgomeryville.

This is the 13th year in a row that Montgomery Township officials have rolled out a budget that does not ask homeowners to dig any deeper into their pockets. The spending plan for 2018 also maintains the homestead exemption. Township Finance Director Ami Tarburton says it’s like getting a property tax rollback.

“Each individual property owner can deduct 30,000 of their assessment, so basically it’s a reduced amount of real

State taxes that they will have to pay.”

About 75 percent of Township homeowners take advantage of the homestead exemption. In the aggregate, they save

320-thousand dollars. The Township Supervisors will take final action on the budget December 18th.