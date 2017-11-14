Exercise Conducted at Limerick Nuclear Generating Station

An all-day exercise on the inside and outside of the Limerick Nuclear Generating station is underway to determine the level of preparedness in the event of an accident or terror attack resulting radiation release.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Tom Scardino.

“It involves a simulated accident at the plant. The NRC will be on site to assess the plant’s ability to respond to an accident. FEMA’s role is to evaluate and assess the offsite preparedness of County, State and Local authorities.”

Scardino says, FEMA Staff visited area schools Tuesday to assess plans established by school districts. An evaluation of today’s exercise will be released in three months.