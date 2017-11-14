Phila. Man Sentenced For Writing Bad Checks

Writing bad checks to businesses in Lansdale Borough and Towamencin Township leads to a prison term of one to three years for a Philadelphia man.

62 year old Robert Matthews of Loring street in Philadelphia admitted to writing bad checks to a carpeting and hardwood business in Towamencin Township for nearly 4,100. Matthews purchased hardwoods in that transaction on April 26th. The Montgomery County D.A.’s office says, Matthews, using another name on the checks, next visited a trailer business in Lansdale on April 28th and purchased an item just over 3,500. Both checks were returned by the bank to the businesses for lack of funds. Matthews was identified through the first incident at the carpeting and hardwood business through surveillance video. Matthews has a hook for a right hand. Matthews faces two years of probation after his sentence and must follow other requirements mandated by the court, including paying restitution to the businesses.