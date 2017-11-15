Local Doctor Weighs in on New Blood Pressure Guidelines

Dr. Richard Lorraine of Harleysville Medical Associates says the new blood pressure guidelines released Monday were developed two years ago through the Sprint Study.

He says, the study indicated that getting people to lower blood pressure, particularly the top number, from 130 to 120 would decrease the incidents of heart attack and stroke.

“What we’re looking at is patients who now have blood pressure that is being classified as stage one hypertension, which is a systolic blood pressure between 130 and 139. People in this category are simply being advised to improve lifestyle, which means losing weight, exercise more, watch their diet, decrease excess alcohol intake which is no different that we were already recommending.”

Dr Lorraine says, the results of the study are controversial in the medical community. He says, questions remain of how the study was done and how blood pressures were measured and how it relates to real life. Dr Lorraine says, people shouldn’t automatically think their doctor will put them on blood pressure medication, but again, he says lifestyle changes will go a long way in keeping blood pressure in check.