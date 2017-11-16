Casino Money to Benefit Montco. Parks and Two Non Profits

Almost half a dozen state lawmakers joined Montgomery County Officials at the Norristown Farm Park Wednesday to announce more funding for County Parks as well as two community service organizations.

Act 42 of 2017 is legislation pushed by State Rep. Marcy Toepel that will earmark 1.2 million dollars a year in state gaming revenue for the park system of Montgomery County.

“This system consists of seven parks, four historic sites and over 90 miles of trails in our network and it is one of the things people value the most to live and work here in Montgomery County.”

That’s County Commissioner Chair Val Arkoosh who says that the nonprofit groups Laurel House and Mission Kids will also share in the gambling revenue. Laurel House is a shelter for battered women while Mission Kids helps abused children navigate the criminal justice system. Laurel House Executive Director Beth Sturman is grateful for the funding.

“The need was always there, but now the request for services is expanding and it’s expanding all over the county. So this funding will help to ensure that as those calls continue to come in and continue to increase we will be there to continue to meet the needs.”

Laurel House and Mission Kids will each receive about 210 thousand dollars in state gambling revenue annually.