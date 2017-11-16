Heaviest Travel Predicted For Thanksgiving Since 2005

The projected travel numbers have been gathered for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

AAA East Central Director of Legislative Affairs, Theresa Podguski says it’s a three percent increase over 2016.

“We expect that this will be the highest Thanksgiving travel volume since 2005. 50.9 million Americans will journey 50 or more miles away from home for this Holiday Thanksgiving weekend.”

Despite higher gas prices, Podguski credits consumer confidence for the large numbers taking to the roads on Thanksgiving.