Norristown Man Accused of Selling Deadly Dose of Fentanyl

Another arrest is made on the charge of drug delivery resulting in death.

Montgomery County D.A Kevin Steele says, 37 year old Adam Paravati of Norristown sold 39 year old, Gregory Poper of Plymouth Meeting Heroin, but after Poper’s death on September 18th, an autopsy determined that he had Fentanyl is his system. Paravati is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Center after failing to post 500,000 bail. Plymouth Township Police were called to Poper’s home on Red Lawn Lane on the night of September 18th where his body was discovered in a bedroom. The Police investigation found that Pavarati allegedly sold drugs to Poper. The next night, through test messages, Police convinced Pavarati to sell more drugs to Poper by getting Pavarati to place drugs in Poper’s car. Detectives arrested Pavarati after he allegedly placed more drugs in Pavarati’s vehicle. Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin.