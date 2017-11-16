http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png News Director2017-11-16 15:03:142017-11-16 15:03:14Police Find Thousands of Child Porn Images on Laptop
Police Find Thousands of Child Porn Images on Laptop
A Schwenksville man faces 700 counts of felony sexual abuse of children and additional offenses.
The Pa. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force traced the IP address of a laptop owned by 28 year old Zackary Geib. Investigators say more than 3,000 images of child porn were found on Geib’s laptop computer. He was released on unsecured bail and faces a December 12th preliminary hearing.