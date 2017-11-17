Alleged Hacking For Better Grades Leads to Charges

Two women are accused of using personal information from a Bucks County Community College faculty member to change grades.

Newtown Township Police investigated the incident in July concerning a computer crime at the Swamp Road Campus. Police arrested 30 year old Aleisha Morosco, and 37 year old Kelly Marryott on November 10th on felony counts of unlawful computer use and identity theft. They were released on unsecured bail and face a preliminary hearing on the charges.