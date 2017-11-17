Santa Will Be in Lansdale in The Mardi Gras Parade

Lansdale’s Mardi Gras parade is happening rain or shine.

Parade President Leigh Ann Tursi says the parade starts at Main and Mitchell streets and ends at Park avenue, featuring a variety of participants.

“Both the High school and Junior High school bands from North Penn. Some of our favorites that come back are the Seeing Eye Puppies, seven or eight floats, a lot of Girl Scout and Boy Scout Troops and the Towamencin Fire Company will be bringing Santa in on their fire trucks.”

The theme of the 67th annual Lansdale Mardi Gras Parade, which will be placed on buttons, is “Dreaming Of” which allows everyone to finish the thought.