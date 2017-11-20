Liquor License Approved For Restaurant to Open Old 311 Arts

Lansdale Borough Council has approved the transfer of an out of town liquor license into the community that will be used by an Italian restaurant opening next May in the old 3-11 arts building.

It will occupy the first floor and be able to accommodate more than 115 guests. Borough Council President Denton Burnell says the restaurant isn’t the only new business opening soon in the old performing arts center.

“Also in that space in the back and downstairs is a brewery and pub that is well crafted brewing. They’ve already done the outfitting for their tank.”

Burnell says this is the type of development Lansdale officials were hoping to see when they sold 3-11 Arts more than ten months ago for 310,000 for the building.