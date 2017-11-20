Montco. Judge to Take Extra Duties in New Position

Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill has been tapped to head a new position.

Judge O’Neill, responsible for looking after drug treatment court, has been appointed Administrative Judge for the entire treatment system in the courts. In addition to drug treatment court, which judge O’Neill started IN 2007, O’Neill will now guide Behavioral Health Court and Veterans Treatment court. President Judge Thomas DelRicci made the appointment. Judge O’Neill will also preside over Bill Cosby’s 2nd trial on April 2nd of next year in Montgomery County Court. O’Neill was also the Judge during Cosby’s first trial which ended in a hung jury.