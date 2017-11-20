Pa’s Unemployment Rate Down

Some promising signs for Pennsylvania’s economy concerning the unemployment rate.

Theresa Elliott is the Spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

“Our unemployment rate was down one tenth of a percentage point in October to 4.7 percent. It’s the lowest rate in nearly ten years. The last time the rate was at 4.7 percent ws in November of 2007 and that was pre-recession numbers.”

Elliot adds, hiring for the Christmas season is not expected to be as robust as it was in previous years due to the number of brick and mortar stores that have closed. Many retail businesses have either closed their doors altogether or opted to sell merchandise on-line.