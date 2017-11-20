Steele Rules Police Shooting at Mall Lawful Use of Force

Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele has determined Upper Merion Township Police officers used lawful force in the fatal shooting of robbery suspect Kalin Jackson of New Castle, Delaware on October 29th in a parking garage at the King of Prussia Mall.

Jackson, who was 23 years old, died November 7th at Paoli Hospital. Jackson was accused of a gunpoint robbery in the same garage on October 28th. The next day, according to the investigation, Jackson tried to run officers down and rammed two police cars, leading to the lawful use of force. Officers opened fire, hitting Jackson. An autopsy performed by the Chester County Coroner’s Office on November 8th found that Jackson died from a gunshot to the left side of the head. Jackson was also wanted for a carjacking in Wilmington, Delaware. The investigation revealed that it was the vehicle Jackson allegedly used to try to run officers down and hit two police cruisers at the King of Prussia Mall.