Controlled Deer Hunt at Norristown Farm Park

There’s still time for hunters to take part in a controlled deer hunt scheduled for Norristown Farm Park on Wednesday January 17th, from 7am to 3pm.

Norristown Farm Park Supervisor Ken Shellenberger says the application period expires November 30th.

“We ask that hunters mail in a 3 by 5 card with their name, address, telephone number, driver’s license and a valid doe tag for area 5-B. They are also asked to send a self addressed stamped envelop. When the information arrives, we’ll review it and send it to our public lottery which we will hold December 1st.”

The address to send the application is Norristown Farm Park, 2500 Upper Farm Road, Norristown, Pa. 19403. No antlered deer may be harvested. Hunters are also required to use 12-gauge shotgun with slug ammunition, no buckshot is permitted and all hunters will be required to take part in the controlled hunt from trees. No one may hunt on the ground. For more information, visit www.parks.montcopa.org