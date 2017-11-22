Couple Accused of Plymouth Township Murder Monday Evening

A West Norrtion couple is behind bars without bail accused of stabbing a man to death Monday evening just before six in a Plymouth Township Shopping Center on the 400 block of Ridge Pike.

Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele says Austin Parkinson and Lana Lare, both 20 years old, stabbed 31 year old Chad Konata to death over heroin. Steele says Konata agreed to meet the couple to sell them heroin. Steele adds, investigators with the Plymouth Township Police Department and members of the Montgomery County Detectives Bureau determined that the couple decided to rob and stab him Konata. Steele says the total value of the heroin was worth 800 dollars. Parkinson and Lare were both charged with 1st degree murder and related charges in the death of Chad Konata who was a resident of Collingdale, Pa. Parkinson and Lare are being held without bail and face a December 1st preliminary hearing.