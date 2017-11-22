North Penn High School Inducts Four to Its Hall Of Fame

North Penn High School will put the spotlight on those who have served the district over the years and those who used their skills in the world to make the North Penn School District shine.

Communications and Development Specialist at the North Penn School District, Kaity Andrey says Wednesday night four people will are a part of the Knights of Honor ceremony, inducting them into the district’s Hall of Fame. The first two who served the District will be remembered by family. The late Dr. Barry Chasen, who was a psychologist at the school and the late Carolyn Murphy, who was a long time German teacher and School Board member. Bonnie Rosen and Benjamin Weber will also be honored tonight.

“This is an opportunity to recognize these individuals and to the let the community know all of the great things they have done during their time at North Penn and even afterwards. We have a few people coming to introduce the to the crowd, some loved ones and family members to honor them. It’s a really quick, but nice way to give these people the honor they deserve.”

The Knights of Honor ceremony starts at 6pm at North Penn High School. Light refreshments will be served. The Knights of Honor ceremony is open to the public.