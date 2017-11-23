AAA and PennDOT Offer Tips For Holiday Safety

The Thanksgiving Holiday has many traveling 50 miles or more away from home.

AAA East Central’s Director of Legislative Affairs Theresa Podguski says, it’s important to take care of the basics.

“It’s always a good idea to check the pressure in your tires before you leave for a destination or return. We expect to rescue more than 330,000 motorists during this Thanksgiving, including the weekend. The prior reasons are lockouts, flat tires and battery related issues.”

Podguski also advises keeping an emergency kit in your vehicle consisting of blankets and snacks. PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards sends out a reminder to drivers about safe driving, including using seatbelts and having a designated driver.

“The inclination for many is to enjoy alcoholic beverages during the Holidays. Remember, impairment starts with the first drink.”

Last year state police investigated 931 crashes with 6 fatalities and 271 injuries during the thanksgiving holiday travel period.