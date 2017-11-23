Bucks County Man Charged with Trying Meet Towamencin Teen

An incident in July has led to the arrest of a 33 year old Doylestown man.

Towamencin Township Police say Sean Snyder was able to find the number of 13 year old girl through a cell phone application. Police say he sent the girl inappropriate text messages. The girl’s mother had a conversation with Snyder, pretending to be her daughter. Police say Snyder starting a sexual conversation and asked to meet the teen. Detectives began communicating with Snyder pretending to be the 13 year old. Detectives say Snyder suggested that he and the teen get together to “make out.” Based on the information, the Montgomery County D.A.’s office issued a warrant for Snyder’s arrest. Towamencin Township Police officers were assisted by officers with the Central Bucks Regional Police Department in the arrest of Snyder. He was arrested November 16th on the unit block of Old Dublin Pike in Doylestown. Snyder faces a list of charges and is being held on 50,000 bail.