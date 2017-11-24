Montco. Health Dept.: Scammers Target Restaurants

http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png News Director2017-11-24 10:41:422017-11-24 10:41:42Montco. Health Dept.: Scammers Target Restaurants
The Montgomery County Health Department is sending out an urgent warning to restaurants and other eateries concerning a scam.
Officials at the Health Department have received calls from businesses ordering them to pay fines for violations. The scammer calls the restaurant and tells the owner to send money via a green dot prepaid debit card. All fines to be paid to the County’s Health Department are made through checks and money orders. Any business that gets a call telling them they owe a fine, they’re asked to call the health department at 610-278-5117.