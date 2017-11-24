Official Kickoff of Shopping Season

The frantic buying is underway.

Mike Bannon, the Director of the Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection advises shoppers to visit a website.

“It’s Flipp.com that compares all of the local circulars and coupons, so it’s a very local thing, all the advertisements for Black Friday on one page. You can compare and put it on your phone, so people should check that out.”

Bannon adds, save your sales receipts because retail chains have different return policies.

State police remind shoppers to take steps to prevent theft.

“Make sure that packages are not in plain view in your car. Don’t walk around with a big wad of cash. Protect personal information, your credit cards and social security number when you’re shopping on line.”

State Police Spokesman Ryan Tarkowski also says be aware of skimming devices on ATM’s and gas pumps.