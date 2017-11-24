Souderton Woman Charged with Homicide By Vehicle

A 20 year old Souderton woman is arrested in connection with a September 5th crash that killed Franconia Township employee, 46 year old Jeffery Moyer and seriously injured Moyer’s co-worker, 53 year David Smith.

Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele and Franconia Township Police Chief Joe Kozeniewski have charged Luciana Stock with homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle and additional charges. Stock is accused of hitting the two workers as they carried out road work on West Broad Street just before 2:30 on September 5th in Souderton. Stock was released on 75,000 unsecured bail and faces a November 30th preliminary hearing. Steele says the Franconia Township vehicle had its flashers on and orange cones were placed near the vehicle clearing showing that road work was underway. Police accident investigation determined that Stock hit the workers at 39 miles per hour.