PennDOT Secretary is On Board with Autonomous Vehicles

PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards recently testified at a Pa. House Transportation Committee on autonomous vehicles.

Richards says she supports the technology based on statistics.

“Not since the seatbelt have we had an opportunity to decrease the number of fatalities and serious accidents. When 94 percent of our accidents are attributed to human distraction, this technology is going to reduce that number significantly.”

Richards credits research at Carnegie Mellon University and other universities for the growth and advancement in the technology. Richards says Pennsylvania is in the forefront in autonomous vehicle technology, and will soon be prepared for legislative action to help spur the technology forward.

