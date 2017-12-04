Reorganization Meetings to Be Held in School Districts

The meetings will be held across Bucks and Montgomery Counties.

Several meetings are happening Monday night. In the North Penn School District there will be a Democratic majority sworn-in for the first time ever. Political pundit, Dr. Terry Madonna says last year’s Presidential election outcome energized Democrats and might set the stage for a change in congress next year.

“A large number of Democrats have filed in primary contests in next year’s elections, particularly Congressional races. Far more than ever showing this interest and the candidates that a running have raised more money, than Democratic candidates in the past at this point.”

Madonna says there will be plenty of attention on local congressional races in the 6th, 7th and 8th districts.