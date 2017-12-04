Werewolf Like Bandit Hits Bank in Hilltown Township

Hilltown Township Police and the F.B.I. are looking for a man who allegedly robbed the QNB Bank at 750 Souderton Road Friday night at around 7pm.

According to Police, the suspect walked to the counter, stated he was armed and ordered tellers to hand over cash. He fled the scene on foot with an unknown amount of currency. The bandit is believed to be in his late 30s to early 40s with a beard and wearing wig, nearly looking like a werewolf. He was last seen wearing glasses. During the robbery he wore a sweatshirt, gray in color, tan cargo pants, a bright orange work glove with raised rubber dots on his right hand and a black glove on his left hand. Police warn the man should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should reach out the FBI at 215-418-4000 or Hilltown Township Police at 215-453-6000.