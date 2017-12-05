Montco. Treasurer Accepting Donations For Service Dogs

The Montgomery County Treasurer is asking for a specific donation from the public for an organization that helps veterans who have suffered both physically and emotionally from their combat experiences.

County Treasurer Jason Salas says the non-profit that helps veterans is called AlphaBravoCanine.

“This is the second Holiday season that we’re collecting various dog items for AlphaBravoCanine, which is a non-profit that trains service dogs for veterans that post traumatic distress disorder and traumatic brain injuries.

Salas says food, canine dental and health items, grooming supplies, nail trimmers and canine toys are in most demand. He says all those items can be dropped off until the end of December at the County Treasurer’s office, One Montgomery Plaza in Norristown.