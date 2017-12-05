New North Penn School Board Members Sworn-In

There’s a new majority on the North Penn School Board.

The five democrats that won the election last month took the Oath of Office during a reorganization meeting Monday night. New Board Members Christian Fusco, Jonathan Kassa, Jenna Ott, Tina Stoll and Mark Warren were sworn-in by District Justice Ed Levine. Stoll was elected Board President. She says look for a school board that is more accessible and open.

“We want to make sure we’re doing everything as transparent as we can possibly be with everything and that was our goal and our promise and that’s what we’re going to do know in governing.”

One of the first actions of the new school board was the acceptance of the resignation of long time board member Suzan Leonard. She is stepping down in advance of taking the Oath of Office as a District Justice on December 13th.

“I’ve been on this Board for six years. It’s going to be very hard, it’s kind of bittersweet. I’m moving on to a job that I also am looking forward to commencing.”

The district is taking applications for the open seat until December 15th. The school board must replace Leonard by January 9th.