Gas Prices Drop But Still Higher Compared to Last Year

Fuel prices in Pennsylvania dropped by nearly two cents this week to an average of 2.47 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Gas prices are mostly down or unchanged at pumps across the Mid-Atlantic and northeast region. The latest Energy Information Administration report shows the region had the largest build of gasoline inventory in the country on the week with 2.6 million barrels added. Totaling at 56 million, this is the largest inventory build and level for the region since late October. The national gas price average of 2.48 per gallon is at the lowest price since early November. Pump prices nationally have been steadily dropping during the last two weeks. Today’s gas price is 2.5 cents less than a week ago, 4.9 cents cheaper than one month ago and 29.2 cents higher than a year ago.