Low Offender Program Now in It’s Second Year.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s office and the Upper Perk Police Department have announced the start of the second D.E.A.P or Drug Abuse and Prevention Program for young adults age 18 to 26. Participants in the program who were found with a small amount of drugs will not be fingerprinted or prosecuted on any charges following the completion of a six month program.

The program includes four parts, meeting with police, the D.A.’s office, a District Judge and professionals in the addiction field. D.A. Kevin Steele says, the opioid epidemic so widespread that just arresting people is not the answer. In addition to the Upper Perk Police Department and D.A.’s office, a non profit that works with addicted people will be involved with a diversionary program.