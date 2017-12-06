Metcalfe to Bradford: Stop Touching Me I’m Heterosexual

In the current atmosphere of accusations and admissions of sexual wronging, it’s probably not a good idea to touch someone.

Montgomery County State Rep. Matt Bradford found that to be true in Harrisburg during a land use hearing Tuesday when he asked to make another comment on the issue from Committee Chairman, State Rep. Daryl Metcalfe.

“I literally say like give me a second here on the hand like let me finish my sentence and he started spouting out that he’s heterosexual and don’t touch me and it just degenerated from there.”

Bradford was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Wednesday. The Democratic State Committee released a statement referring to Metcalfe as “a walking, talking embarrassment to Pennsylvanians,” and called on him to resign. Bradford meanwhile has not decided yet if Metcalfe should resign over the comments, which included Metcalfe saying “I don’t like men. If you like men then there’s plenty of them on your side of the aisle you can touch.”