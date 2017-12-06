Univest’s Caring For Community Giveaway in 6th Year

Univest’s Caring For Community Giveaway is underway.

Public Relations and Social Media Manager for Univest, Nicole Heverly says, Univest will give 5,000 to the non profit that receives the most mentions on social media.

“There’s two options, you can go to our Facebook page and there’s a post about the giveaway and you would just leave a comment on that post with the organization that you would like to support or you can go on to Twitter and you would Tweet to us Univest Corp, name the organization that you would like to support and use hash tag, Caring For Community.”

The public can mention a non profit on both Facebook and Twitter until December 31st. Univest will pick a winner at random on January 2nd.