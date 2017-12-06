Woman Killed By Septa Train in Hatfield Township

Hatfield Township Police and Septa are investigating a pedestrian fatality.

Police say, a 20-year-old woman was struck by an eastbound Septa train traveling between the Fortuna and Colmar rail stations. The woman was struck by the train at around 6:55 Tuesday night. Hatfield Township Police have not released the name of the victim. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the Hatfield Township Police Department at 215-855-0903. The woman died early Wednesday morning at Abington Hospital.