Bucks Rabbi Applauds President on Jerusalem Announcement

President Trump’s announcement that the U.S. will now recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is being met with thanks in Bucks County.

Rabbi Aaron Gaber is the lead Rabbi at Brothers of Israel synagogue in Newtown.

“He has done that which should have be done many, many years ago.”

Rabbi Gaber says Jerusalem has been the capital, is the capital and will always be the capital of Israel. While I understand the political ramifications why it has not happened before I’m glad it has happened and I applaud him for that courageous move.”

President Trump says the U.S. will soon move its embassy to Jerusalem.