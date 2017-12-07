Lansdale’s Next Borough Manager To Be Announced Dec. 20th

Lansdale Officials have all but finalized their choice for the next Borough Manager.

There were 32 applicants for the position. Long time Borough employee Jake Ziegler is giving up the post at the end of the year. Borough Council Member Jason Van Dame revealed Wednesday night that the new top administrator is likely to step forward on December 20th:

“The process has gone through an offer has been made, currently we are waiting on some due diligence for that process and hopefully we will have an announcement at the upcoming business meeting.”

Van Dame says there were both internal and external candidates for the job including current assistant Borough manager John Ernst.