Transportation Project Nears Its Final Step

Ground was broken Thursday morning for the final phase of the Lafayette Street Extension Project in Norristown.

Montgomery County Commissioner Chair Val Arkoosh said it will link the county seat with a Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange that will be built in nearby Plymouth Township

“There’s no question it will be a game changer for the local economy here.”

The County is funding 20 percent of the 100-million dollar project. The rest of the money is coming from the Federal Government.