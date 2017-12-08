Casey: Corporations Already Proving Tax Plan is Flawed

Pa. U.S Senator Bob Casey says President Trump’s tax bill will give a low tax cut to the middle class.

Casey adds, corporations are not following the so-called plan of using the tax break for employees.

“I lot of corporations have already announced that they’re going to give this back in terms of dividends to shareholders and or stock buybacks or God help us even executive increases or bonuses. But at least they are willing to admit on the record that this will go to dividends and stock buybacks and not to wages.”

Casey also says the child tax credit and the earned income tax credit need to be improved.