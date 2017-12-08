Driver Killed on Pa. Turnpike After Object Hits Windshield

An investigation is underway to determine what type of debris hit an SUV in the windshield leading to a crash on the Pa. Turnpike at around 10:30 Friday morning.

According to Pa. State Police the piece of debris flew directly on the driver’s side of the windshield, which lead to a crash. State Police say the driver died at the scene. The driver was traveling on the eastbound lanes just after the mid-county interchange near Whitemarsh Township.