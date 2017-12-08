http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png News Director2017-12-08 13:23:492017-12-08 13:23:49Driver Killed on Pa. Turnpike After Object Hits Windshield
Driver Killed on Pa. Turnpike After Object Hits Windshield
An investigation is underway to determine what type of debris hit an SUV in the windshield leading to a crash on the Pa. Turnpike at around 10:30 Friday morning.
According to Pa. State Police the piece of debris flew directly on the driver’s side of the windshield, which lead to a crash. State Police say the driver died at the scene. The driver was traveling on the eastbound lanes just after the mid-county interchange near Whitemarsh Township.