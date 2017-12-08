PennDOT Prepared For Snowfall

PennDOT’S preparation for snowfall was detailed during a news conference in early fall.

The agency is now carrying out the plan and has taken action to prepare roads and highways for snowfall. PennDOT’s Brad Rudolph says, trucks have been pre-treating roads and highways.

“Laying down a salt-brine solution which really minimizes the impact of the initial snowfall when it hits the pavement. We hope that and the warmer road temperatures will help keep the snow from accumulating.”

Rudolph says drivers should check 511pa.com before traveling. The website provides videos of highways and shows where trucks are treating and plowing roads and highways.