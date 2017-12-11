Bucks Lawmaker Sponsors Bill on Pension Forfeiture

Bucks County State Rep. Scott Petri crafts a bill that would require pension forfeiture if a state worker is convicted on any crime related to their job.

Petri says the current pension forfeiture law, Act 140, does not cover certain crimes.

“Many times prosecutors and defense attorneys are having defendants plead to items that aren’t on the current list. A specific one is conflict of interest.”

The issue has garnered renewed interest following a recent State Board decision to restore the pension of former longtime State Senator Robert Mellow. He pleaded guilty to felony corruption in 2012.