Langhorne Man Killed on Turnpike From Flying Debris

State Police have identified the person killed in a freak accident Friday morning at around 10:30 on the Pennsylvania Turnpike when debris that was kicked up from a tractor trailer flew over the concrete median and hit an s-u-v driven by 57 year old, Gregory Leiber of Langhorne.

State Police say Lieber was traveling on the eastbound lanes just after the mid-county interchange near Whitemarsh Township when the debris struck his vehicle. He died at the scene. State police are trying to identify the truck and locate the truck driver.